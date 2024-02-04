56th Death Linked to Blood Disorders Among Samsung Workers: Former Employee Succumbs to Severe Aplastic Anemia

In an unfortunate turn of events, a 31-year-old woman, identified as Yoon, who formerly worked at a Samsung Electronics LCD panel factory, has passed away due to severe aplastic anemia. This tragic incident marks the 56th death associated with blood-related diseases among the manufacturing line workers of Samsung, raising pertinent questions about the health risks inherent in the semiconductor industry.

Work Exposure and Health Deterioration

Yoon began her tenure at the Cheonan factory in June 1999, where she was tasked with cutting screen panels for display devices. During her time at the factory, she reported being exposed to sour chemical odors and glass shards from the cut panels. Regrettably, her health began to decline within merely five months of her employment at the factory. She was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia, a blood disorder characterized by a decrease in the function of marrow cells and the replacement of marrow tissue with fat.

Medical Trajectory and Legal Steps

For 13 years, Yoon's condition necessitated regular blood transfusions. She was undergoing treatment at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital since May 2011. At the time of her untimely death, Yoon's family was in the process of filing a claim for medical expenses through the Korean Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service, a testament to the long-standing impact of her work-related health issues.

Samsung's Response

Samsung Electronics responded to this incident with an expression of sympathy but did not acknowledge a direct link between Yoon's condition and her work. The tech giant has committed to dealing with the compensation claim with sincerity once it is officially filed by the family. However, the company's response has been criticized for its lack of admission of a potential link between the work environment and the health conditions of its former worker.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act empowers workers to voice their concerns about health hazards in the workplace. As the semiconductor industry continues to grapple with these incidents, it becomes crucial that such rights are exercised and enforced, ensuring the safety and well-being of all who operate within this sector.