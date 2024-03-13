5 Must-Try Heart-Healthy Juices: Boost Your Cardiovascular Wellness

Love, compassion, and relationships – the heart is often linked to these things but what about its importance in maintaining your overall health? People don’t take care of their cardiovascular health as much as they should. Did you know cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world? This should be reason enough to take care of your heart health every single day, and not just when a medical emergency strikes. If you don’t know where to begin, start by incorporating healthy eating habits into your routine. Why don’t you try some healthy juices for a healthy heart?

Beetroot Juice: Nitrates for Lower Blood Pressure

Beetroot is high in nitrates, which help lower blood pressure and improve blood flow. These are factors that increase heart disease risk, says Ranglani. However, people with kidney stones or prone to oxalate-containing kidney stones should consume beetroot juice in moderation.

Green Leafy Vegetable Juice: Vitamins and Minerals Galore

One of the healthiest drinks, green leafy vegetable juice is good for your heart as well. How could blending some fruits and veggies not be healthy? Spinach, kale and Swiss chard – you can add any of these to make a healthy concoction to keep heart health in check. Packed with the goodness of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, green leafy vegetable juice reduces inflammation and improves blood circulation, which in turn helps support heart health.

Pomegranate and Citrus Juices: Antioxidants and Flavonoids

A study published in Nutrition Reviews found that pomegranate is a polyphenol-rich fruit that contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the risk of developing heart disease. Pomegranates are also rich in polyphenols that reduce oxidative stress and lower blood pressure, two risk factors for heart diseases. Citrus fruits are high in fibre, vitamin C, and flavonoids, which can help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health, says the nutritionist.

While juices are healthy for you, they can’t rely completely on these juices for a healthy heart. Here are some expert-recommended tips to keep your heart healthy: Eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Engage in regular physical activity, such as aerobic exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises. Manage stress through relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake. Get regular check-ups and screenings to monitor heart health indicators like blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels, and take the right kind of supplements and measures to rectify these levels.

You can drink healthy drinks any time of the day. Ranglani recommends drinking healthy juices depending on your individual preferences and lifestyle. Whether you want to kickstart your day with a healthy juice or you like to drink it in the evening as a snack, it is up to you when you want to drink these juices. So, listen to your body and choose a time that works best for you, ensuring that you’re incorporating them into a balanced diet.