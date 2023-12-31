en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:15 am EST
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic

In the quest for eternal youth, aesthetic doctors at Sozo Aesthetic Clinic have curated a list of five specific foods known to slow down the visible signs of aging and impart a youthful glow. The emphasis is on the importance of nutrient-rich dietary choices as we age, and the foods listed are as accessible as they are beneficial.

Nuts: The Skin’s Best Friend

Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios top the list. Renowned for their high selenium content, these nuts are touted as a secret weapon for clear skin and acne reduction. A handful a day can be your ticket to radiant skin.

(Read Also: Navigating Airline Challenges, Lifestyle Enrichment, and Online Privacy)

The Power of Green Juice

Next on the list is green juice, a potent blend of green vegetables and fruits. This elixir is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to overall skin health and vibrancy.

Ginger: The Anti-inflammatory Wonder

Ginger is noted for its anti-inflammatory properties, offering relief for skin conditions such as eczema and rosacea. Incorporating it into your diet can help achieve balanced and calm skin.

Carrots: The Vitamin A Powerhouse

Carrots, rich in vitamin A, support cell turnover and prevent dry skin. They are especially beneficial during the colder months when skin is prone to dryness and flaking.

(Read Also: Nelly Furtado Advocates for Simplicity in Skincare, Discusses Musical Comeback)

Blueberries: The Collagen Boosters

Lastly, blueberries are celebrated for their ability to support collagen production. This leads to increased skin elasticity, contributing to a younger-looking appearance and a noticeable reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

Read More

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Leeds Father's Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle

By BNN Correspondents

Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits

By BNN Correspondents

ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients

By Justice Nwafor

Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital

By Hadeel Hashem

Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negli ...
@Health · 17 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negli ...
heart comment 0
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers’ Rights and Wages

By Rafia Tasleem

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
New Year’s Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer

By Mazhar Abbas

Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims

By Bijay Laxmi

McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Latest Headlines
World News
State Rep. Nico Rios Faces Calls for Resignation Amid Drunken Driving Scandal
3 mins
State Rep. Nico Rios Faces Calls for Resignation Amid Drunken Driving Scandal
Trump Criticizes Ohio Governor for Vetoing Transgender Healthcare Bill
3 mins
Trump Criticizes Ohio Governor for Vetoing Transgender Healthcare Bill
No Labels Paves the Way for a Bipartisan Unity Ticket Amidst Political Discontent
4 mins
No Labels Paves the Way for a Bipartisan Unity Ticket Amidst Political Discontent
The High Cost of Global Outcast Status: An Insight by Jeffrey Sachs
5 mins
The High Cost of Global Outcast Status: An Insight by Jeffrey Sachs
Leeds Father's Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle
5 mins
Leeds Father's Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
12 mins
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
12 mins
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
14 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
16 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
29 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
29 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
50 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app