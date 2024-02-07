$5 Billion Pediatric Campus Set to Revolutionize Children's Healthcare in Dallas

Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center have declared their undertaking to construct a $5 billion pediatric campus in Dallas, poised to replace the current Children's Medical Center Dallas. This monumental project, five years in the making, aims to accommodate the burgeoning pediatric population in North Texas, a demographic projected to double by 2050.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Future

The proposed campus will span an impressive 4.5 million square feet, dwarfing the existing facility in sheer size. It will be situated on an expansive 34-acre plot in the Southwestern Medical District. The hospital will stand tall at 240 feet, boasting an increased bed capacity, more Level IV neonatal intensive care unit beds, and an expanded emergency department.

Bridge to Better Care

Advertisment

Notably, the new facility will be linked to UT Southwestern's William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital via a bridge. This connection ensures immediate access to the Children's Level IV NICU for newborns at Clements. This collaboration between Children's Health and UT Southwestern, solidified in 2019, ensures that a majority of doctors at CMC Dallas are from the academic medical center.

Expansion and Evolution

This ambitious project is a part of Children's Health's ongoing expansion initiatives, which include the construction of a medical campus in Plano 15 years ago and the recent inauguration of a specialty center in Prosper. The new pediatric campus is designed to cater to the anticipated needs of an exponentially growing population and uphold the mission of enhancing the lives of children in the region. While the present CMC Dallas will remain operational until the new hospital opens in six to seven years, the future of the old building, owned by UT Southwestern, remains uncertain.