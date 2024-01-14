48 Arrested in Shisha Crackdown in Nyali, Mombasa

In a significant crackdown on shisha smoking in Nyali, Mombasa, law enforcement officers arrested 48 individuals. The operation targeted not only public spaces but also private residences converted into clandestine shisha dens. The arrest highlights the government’s commitment to regulate substances posing public health risks and curtail illegal activities associated with shisha use.

Massive Crackdown in Nyali

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) executed the operation, resulting in the confiscation of over 50 shisha pots and more than 10 cartons of special shisha flavors. This operation underscores the government’s earnest efforts in curbing substance abuse. The arrest of 45 individuals at the Hide Out and Escape shisha joints in Nyali, Mombasa, is a clear testament to these efforts.

Outlawed Since 2017

Shisha smoking has been prohibited in Kenya since 2017. The law encompasses the use, import, manufacture, distribution, and promotion of the tobacco product. Violators face severe penalties, starting with Ks 50,000 in fines or a minimum jail term of six months. Despite these strict regulations, shisha smoking has gained popularity among various regions, indicating an urgent need for such crackdowns.

Future Plans

According to NACADA CEO Anthony Amerikwa, the agency plans to intensify similar raids across the country. The aim is to combat shisha addictions and dismantle criminal enterprises in Nyali and other regions where young people are being inducted into alcohol and drug abuse. The nationwide crackdown on shisha that began in December 2023 is a clear demonstration of this resolve.