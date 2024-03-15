45-Year-Old Mother Champions Young Onset Parkinson’s Awareness, Advocates for Better Support

Faye Boucher, a 45-year-old mother of two from Dudley, was diagnosed with young onset Parkinson's disease (YOPD) in September, challenging the common perception that Parkinson's is predominantly an elderly person's disease. Her diagnosis journey, marked by initial misinterpretations of her symptoms as minor health issues, underscores the critical need for awareness and support for younger individuals living with Parkinson’s.

Early Symptoms and Diagnosis

Boucher’s ordeal began with stiffness in her left shoulder, eventually evolving into a tremor that was initially dismissed by her GP as non-threatening. The lack of immediate support and recognition of her symptoms exacerbated her anxiety, a common early sign of Parkinson's that went unrecognized. It was only after consulting a private physiotherapist that Boucher was fast-tracked towards receiving her diagnosis, a moment that brought relief but also the stark realization of the challenges ahead.

Living with Young Onset Parkinson's

Now 46, Boucher faces a lifetime of medication and the daunting prospect of managing the disease's impact on her mental health and future. Despite these challenges, she has not allowed her diagnosis to define her life. Instead, she has become an advocate for increasing support and awareness for YOPD. Her work includes sitting on the mental health policy board for Parkinson’s UK and establishing support groups in the West Midlands for individuals under 65 with Parkinson’s, aiming to fill the glaring gap between diagnosis and available support.

Spreading Awareness and Hope

Boucher’s story is not just one of struggle but of resilience and empowerment. By sharing her journey, she hopes to dispel misconceptions about Parkinson's and demonstrate that a diagnosis of YOPD is not the end but a different beginning. Her efforts highlight the importance of specialized support for younger patients and the need for a broader understanding of Parkinson’s across all ages. With approximately 10% of all Parkinson's cases being young onset, Boucher's advocacy work is crucial in paving the way for better resources and a more inclusive approach to support and treatment.

Through her determination, Faye Boucher is proving that life with young onset Parkinson’s can still be full of hope and purpose. Her message is clear: awareness breeds understanding and support, which in turn, can transform lives. As she continues her work, Boucher not only offers a beacon of hope for those walking a similar path but also challenges society to rethink and expand its support systems for everyone affected by Parkinson's, regardless of age.