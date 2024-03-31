24-Year-Old Triumphs Over Misdiagnosed Ovarian Cancer After Doctors Mistake Cyst for Pregnancy

Emma Colledge, a 24-year-old from Durham, became an advocate for ovarian cancer awareness after her significant health scare. Initially misdiagnosed with pregnancy due to a bloated stomach, Colledge's persistence led to the discovery of a 12-inch cyst, later identified as ovarian cancer. Despite facing a daunting prognosis at 23, her latest scans in April 2023 reveal no evidence of cancer, marking her successful battle against the disease.

Early Signs Overlooked

Colledge's journey began with symptoms typical of ovarian cancer, such as bloating and frequent urination, which she initially mistook for IBS or food allergies. After numerous pregnancy tests returned negative, an ultrasound at A&E finally unveiled the truth: a sizable cyst posing a severe health risk. This misdiagnosis underscores the crucial need for awareness and understanding of ovarian cancer, especially among younger women who might not consider themselves at risk.

Intensive Treatment and Recovery

Following her diagnosis, Colledge underwent two major surgeries, including a full hysterectomy, and six rounds of chemotherapy at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle. Her resilience and determination were pivotal throughout her treatment, as she navigated the challenges of recovery with support from new friends and the Teenage Cancer Trust. Her experience highlights the importance of specialized care and community in overcoming cancer at a young age.

Raising Awareness Among Young Women

Now cancer-free, Colledge is dedicated to raising awareness about ovarian cancer symptoms and the importance of early detection, particularly for young women who might dismiss these signs. The Teenage Cancer Trust emphasizes that ovarian cancer is becoming more common among younger individuals, making stories like Colledge's vital in educating and empowering others to advocate for their health. Her story is a testament to the strength and resilience of young cancer survivors and the critical role of awareness and early diagnosis in saving lives.