Automotive

2024 to Witness 4.3 Births, Two Deaths Per Second Globally, Street-Legal Race Car Announced

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:14 pm EST
2024 to Witness 4.3 Births, Two Deaths Per Second Globally, Street-Legal Race Car Announced

As the world ushers in the year 2024, demographic statistics present a poignant snapshot of humanity’s ceaseless march. Every second is expected to witness 4.3 births and two deaths worldwide, a testament to the dynamic interplay of birth and mortality rates across the globe. These figures not only shape our understanding of global demographics but also wield far-reaching implications for resource allocation and policy planning.

The Ticking Population Clock

Global population grew by 75 million over the past year, pushing the total above the 8 billion mark. This implies a growth rate just shy of 1%. The United States, despite a growth rate of only 0.53%, added 1.7 million individuals to its population, reaching a count of 335.8 million. In the face of a declining birth rate, immigration emerges as a key factor in preventing population decline in the U.S.

Population Growth: A Close Look

As per the U.S. Census Bureau, the world population is projected to be 8,019,876,189 on January 1, 2023, indicating a slow growth rate. The U.S. population is anticipated to be 335,893,238 at midnight on the same day, with one birth every nine seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds. The Census Bureau’s estimates place the world population at the 8 billion threshold on September 26, 2023, while the U.N. estimated it to have reached this milestone in November 2022.

The Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably left its mark on population growth. Global life expectancy at birth fell to 71 years in 2021, a stark indication of the pandemic’s toll. The world population, however, is expected to surge to over 10 billion in the next 60 years, painting a picture of exponential growth despite the challenges.

On a different note, car enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice. A street-legal car equipped with a genuine race engine has been announced for purchase, marrying the adrenaline rush of racing technology with the practicality of public road drivability.

Automotive Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

