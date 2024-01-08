2024: The Year of Mental Health – Resolutions from Experts

As the curtain lifts on 2024, mental health professionals worldwide are spotlighting the crucial role of mental health in shaping the course of our lives. Clinical psychologist Guy Winch underscores that mental health is not just a factor, but the fulcrum that can tilt the balance towards success or failure.

Reevaluating Online Habits

One of the critical steps towards achieving a sound mental state, experts like Nedra Glover Tawwab suggest, is a thorough examination and potential revamp of our online habits. This includes limiting our time spent scrolling through social media feeds and reconsidering the individuals we follow. The aim here is to eliminate potential sources of negativity that could influence our well-being.

Combating Loneliness Through Reconnection

The corrosive effects of loneliness on our physical and mental health are well-documented. To counteract this, experts recommend reaching out and reconnecting with old friends. Rekindling these relationships can foster a sense of belonging and significantly improve our overall health.

Fostering Empathy to Bridge Divides

Calvin Fitch, another leading voice in mental health, proposes an interesting resolution: nurturing empathy. To bridge the societal chasms that seem to be widening by the day, Fitch suggests engaging with individuals from diverse backgrounds. This connection can lead to understanding, acceptance, and unity.

Reframing Thoughts and Diversifying Activities

Winch also suggests an intriguing technique to alleviate stress: morphing ruminative thoughts into problem-solving questions. This cognitive restructuring can help us manage our anxieties more effectively. Additionally, engaging in a mix of activities—pleasurable, mastery, social, and physical—can serve as a robust shield against the various stressors we encounter in life.

Addressing Climate Anxiety

Climate anxiety is a growing concern that is impacting mental health worldwide. To tackle this, experts recommend taking small but significant steps such as reducing plastic use or opting to walk instead of driving. These actions can engender a sense of control and contribute positively to our mental health.

Practicing Gratitude

Lastly, experts advise practicing gratitude. Recognizing and appreciating the small acts of kindness from others can have a profound effect on our mental well-being. By making these resolutions a part of our 2024, we can prioritize mental health and navigate the year ahead with resilience and optimism.