Business

2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention

In the dawn of 2024, companies find themselves grappling with a looming concern – employee retention. A recent revelation from the CNBC SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey presents a stark reality: over one-third of employees are contemplating parting ways with their current jobs. But what’s driving this workforce unrest?

Health Care Over Perks

Surprisingly, the top benefit employees yearn for isn’t the traditional 401(k) match, gym membership, or free meals. Over half the surveyed employees (51%) place fully paid health care premiums at the top of their priority list. The struggle for affordable health care particularly resonates with lower-income workers, with only 50% able to afford necessary health care compared to the overall 75%.

Salary Sacrifice for Better Health Coverage

Such is the gravity of the health care affordability crisis that some are even ready to take a pay cut for better health coverage. This trend, however, is not uniform across the workforce. Different demographics, including Black, Hispanic/Latino, and younger workers, may value health benefits over retirement savings due to immediate financial and health needs.

Employers’ Response

Employers typically shoulder about 81% of health care plan costs, leaving the rest to the employees. However, the escalating health care inflation, significantly outpacing general inflation, is prompting employers to explore supportive measures. These include limiting deductible increases and introducing flexible plans. Still, the average employee health care cost rose by 5.2% in 2023, reaching a staggering $15,797 per employee, and is expected to hover above $15,000 in 2024.

Attracting and Retaining Talent

As we venture deeper into 2024, companies seeking to attract and retain talent must consider offering a diverse range of benefits that cater to the varied needs of their workforce. As the emphasis on health care coverage heightens, organizations must revisit their benefits packages and strategies to align with their employees’ priorities and the realities of the current economic climate.

Business Economy Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

