en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology

With the dawn of 2024, the world of neurology is all set to witness significant breakthroughs. Several clinical trials, having run their course in 2023, are on the verge of delivering consequential data readouts. Healthcare professionals globally are on the edge of their seats, anticipating this influx of information that could potentially change the face of neurology.

Pitolisant: A potential game-changer for Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1

One of the most significant trials is the Phase 2 study of pitolisant (NCT04886518) by Harmony Biosciences for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). DM1, a chronic neuromuscular disease, is notorious for sleep disorders akin to narcolepsy. The trial shows promise in improving excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and fatigue in DM1 patients, with data expected in early 2024.

STK 001: A ray of hope for Dravet Syndrome patients

Stoke Therapeutics’ SWALLOWTAIL extension study (NCT04740476) for Dravet syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy, is another trial to watch out for. The study focuses on the investigational antisense oligonucleotide STK 001 which aims to restore physiological levels of the NaV1.1 protein. This restoration could potentially reduce seizure frequency and comorbidities. Preliminary results indicate a substantial seizure reduction and improvements in communication and adaptive behavior.

Gene therapy LX2006: An innovative approach for Friedreich Ataxia

LEXEO’s SUNRISE-FA study (NCT05445323) makes the list for its innovative approach to treating Friedreich ataxia (FA) associated cardiomyopathy. Current therapeutic interventions do not alter progression, but the gene therapy LX2006 is designed to deliver a functional frataxin gene to cardiac cells, potentially restoring mitochondrial function. The data readout from this trial is expected in early 2024.

NOE 101: A potential solution for Trigeminal Neuralgia

The Phase 2b LibraTN trial of NOE 101 for trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve, is also worth monitoring. The trial could provide a new treatment option for this form of neuropathic pain.

Each of these trials holds the promise of rewriting the narrative of neurological conditions, offering new hope for patients worldwide. As we step into 2024, the neurology fraternity waits with bated breath for the readouts that could potentially reshape the future of neurology.

0
Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

By Geeta Pillai

Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information

By Justice Nwafor

Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals

By Israel Ojoko

Ozempic: The Weight Loss Trend Sparking Controversy Among Celebrities and Concern for Diabetic Patients

By Muhammad Jawad

Fireworks Light Up Skies and Health Hazards: A Tale of New Year Celebr ...
@Health · 13 mins
Fireworks Light Up Skies and Health Hazards: A Tale of New Year Celebr ...
heart comment 0
South Africa Rings in 2024 with 411 Newborns Amid Social Concerns

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa Rings in 2024 with 411 Newborns Amid Social Concerns
Bataan Launches the Blue Zone Project: A Pioneering Health Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Bataan Launches the Blue Zone Project: A Pioneering Health Initiative
Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year’s Day Shock

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism

By BNN Correspondents

Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Latest Headlines
World News
Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
1 min
Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka
2 mins
Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Dr. Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
2 mins
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Dr. Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information
2 mins
Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals
2 mins
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals
Twitter Account of Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Under Fire: Controversial Past Unearthed
3 mins
Twitter Account of Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Under Fire: Controversial Past Unearthed
PM Modi's Southern Visit: A Strategic Move Ahead of Elections
3 mins
PM Modi's Southern Visit: A Strategic Move Ahead of Elections
Glenn Kirschner Foresees 'Extremely High' Probability of Trump Conviction in 2024
4 mins
Glenn Kirschner Foresees 'Extremely High' Probability of Trump Conviction in 2024
A Global Cry for Gaza: New Year Rallies Erupt Worldwide
4 mins
A Global Cry for Gaza: New Year Rallies Erupt Worldwide
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
49 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
56 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
1 hour
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app