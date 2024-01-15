2024 Rankings for Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Active Lifestyle Revealed

In the wake of the New Year, Forbes Health and WalletHub have published rankings that underscore the significance of health and fitness in 2024’s resolutions. The publications have ranked the best and worst U.S. cities for embracing an active lifestyle, offering valuable insights for individuals seeking environments conducive to maintaining physical health and vitality.

WalletHub’s Comprehensive City Analysis

WalletHub’s analysis incorporated the 100 most populous cities in the U.S., evaluated across a suite of 35 different metrics. These included the cost of fitness club memberships, rates of physical inactivity, availability of sports leagues, and interest in home workouts and sporting equipment. The extensive study aimed to holistically assess the fitness landscape of each city, considering both the infrastructural support and the community’s engagement with fitness activities.

The Best City for Active Lifestyle: Honolulu, Hawaii

Emerging at the top of the list for promoting an active lifestyle is Honolulu, Hawaii. The city’s triumph is attributed to its abundance of sports facilities such as baseball diamonds, skate parks, volleyball courts, and tennis courts. Besides, its robust support for community sports has contributed to fostering a culture of physical activity and wellness amongst the residents.

The Worst City for Active Lifestyle: North Las Vegas, Nevada

Contrastingly, North Las Vegas, Nevada was identified as the worst city for maintaining an active lifestyle. While the study did not detail the specific reasons for this ranking, it is clear that the city lags in providing an environment conducive to healthy, active living.

Hialeah, Florida: A Notable Mention

A notable mention in the rankings is Hialeah, Florida, which came in as the seventh-worst city. The city particularly struggles with providing sufficient playgrounds per capita, an essential feature for promoting physical activity among children and families.

The recently published rankings serve as a crucial reminder of the importance of environmental factors in promoting health and fitness. As we forge ahead into 2024, these rankings offer a roadmap for cities to improve their fitness infrastructures and for individuals to make informed decisions about where they can best maintain an active lifestyle.