2024 NDAA Provisions Could Boost Mental Health Care Access for Military Families

The fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) brings promising news for military families. It introduces provisions that could potentially pave the way for easier access to mental health care. The Act permits the Department of Defense (DoD) to waive out-of-pocket expenses for the first three outpatient mental health visits annually for active-duty families using Tricare. This could be a significant relief for families grappling with mental health issues, but there is a caveat - the implementation of these cost waivers is not guaranteed as the Defense Health Agency has yet to decide its course of action.

NDAA: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Care

The new law applies to various categories of Tricare users, including those classified under 'Group A' and 'Group B', as well as beneficiaries of the Tricare Young Adult health plan. In addition to easing the financial burden, the NDAA also expands the scope of non-medical counseling services via the Military and Family Life Counseling Program. This expansion could fill gaps in the mental health care system, offering a wider range of services to military families.

Crossing State Lines for Mental Health

One significant provision allows licensed mental health care professionals to provide non-medical counseling across state borders. This crucial move addresses pre-existing licensing restrictions and staffing issues, making it easier to fill counseling positions. This expansion aims to tackle the mental health care provider shortage and make counseling services more accessible for military families.

The Road to Accessible Mental Health Care

While these changes are a positive step towards accessible mental health care, advocates, including Eileen Huck of the National Military Family Association, believe that more should be done. Despite these provisions, barriers to accessing mental health care persist. As the Defense Health Agency deliberates on waiving expenses, the need for more inclusive, affordable mental health care continues to be a pressing concern for military families.