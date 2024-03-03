2024 Austin Area Clinic Rankings Revealed: Harbor Health Makes Impressive Debut

The 2024 list of clinics, spanning from primary care to multispecialty centers in the Austin area, has been officially released, marking a significant year with the debut of Harbor Health at number nine. This comprehensive ranking, which prioritizes patient visits across all locations within the area, offers insights into the healthcare landscape, distinguishing between for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

Ranking Criteria and Notable Entries

The rankings are meticulously compiled based on the cumulative number of patient visits at each clinic's various locations, underlining the community's trust and reliance on these healthcare providers. This year's list sees Harbor Health, a newcomer that opened its doors in 2022, quickly ascending to the ninth position with ten clinics now operating across the Austin area. This rapid expansion signifies Harbor Health's commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the Austin community.

Methodology and Geographic Coverage

Data for the rankings were collected through surveys distributed to clinic representatives, ensuring an accurate and fair assessment of each entity's impact and reach. It's important to note that only those clinics that responded to the requests for information by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ) were considered for inclusion. The ABJ's coverage extends across Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Burnet counties, providing a comprehensive overview of the health clinic landscape in the region.

Companion List of Nonprofit Clinics

In addition to the primary list, a companion list of nonprofit clinics is also available, offering a contrast and further context to the healthcare services landscape in the Austin area. This ancillary list highlights the significant role that nonprofit clinics play in delivering healthcare services, especially to underserved communities, further enriching the understanding of healthcare dynamics in the region.

The unveiling of the 2024 clinic rankings not only celebrates the achievements of these healthcare institutions but also serves as a vital resource for patients seeking quality care. With the entry of Harbor Health and the detailed breakdown of clinic types, the list provides a clear snapshot of the evolving healthcare scene in Austin, reflecting the area's growing needs and the providers' responses to meet these demands.