Health

2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
As the new year dawns, a renewed interest in health and fitness burgeons, fuelled by a plethora of high-tech trackers designed to bolster wellness resolutions. These dynamic devices span the gamut from smartwatches that keep a close eye on crucial health statistics to smart rings that assess sleep quality and prognosticate potential illnesses.

Smartwatches: The Forefront of Fitness Tracking

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 takes the lead with its formidable features – heart rate sensors, ECG capability, and a large, rugged display. The Google Pixel Watch merges aesthetics and utility, offering fitness tracking and stress detection, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic brings to the table sleep tracking and a unique rotating bezel for navigation. For fitness enthusiasts, the Fitbit Versa 4 and Apple Watch SE prove to be reliable companions, with the SE emerging as the most economical option.

Smart Rings & Bracelets: Discreet and Innovative

The Oura Ring Horizon, now in its third iteration, stands out for its unobtrusive monitoring of health metrics like heart rate variability and body temperature, and its predictive capabilities for illness. For those grappling with ‘white coat syndrome’, the Aktiia’s 24/7 Blood Pressure Monitoring Bracelet offers a solution by subtly measuring blood pressure in the background, removed from the stress-precipitating clinical environment.

Technology: The Catalyst for Achieving Health Resolutions

As individuals worldwide set their sights on personal development and fitness, technology emerges as a potent tool, bridging the gap between aspirations and achievements. With myriad apps and devices fostering mindfulness, fitness, and skill acquisition, and a host of online platforms for education and growth, technology is undeniably revolutionizing health and wellness. As behavioral health expert Laura Shultz, PsyD, from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare aptly puts it: find your ‘why’, set S.M.A.R.T. goals, overcome setbacks, and share your journey with like-minded individuals. Incorporating technology into your fitness regimen can make the journey more accessible, enjoyable, and ultimately, successful.

Health
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

