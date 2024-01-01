en English
Health

2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer’s Treatments in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:08 am EST


As the clock strikes midnight, heralding the arrival of 2024, India stands on the precipice of a medical revolution. Five significant breakthroughs are set to redefine the nation’s approach to cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, offering a beacon of hope for millions of patients and their families.

mRNA Vaccines: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

Firstly, mRNA vaccines, originally synthesised to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, are now being trialed as potential cancer treatments. The aim of these vaccines is to amplify the immune response against malignant cells. With over 25 trials in progress for various types of cancer, these vaccines are yet to receive standard approval for cancer treatment. However, preliminary results demonstrate a promising potential in treating cancers and preventing their recurrence.

Alzheimer’s Therapies: Advancements Reignite Hope

Secondly, new therapies for Alzheimer’s disease are garnering considerable attention. The recently approved drug Lecanemab, which targets the accumulation of beta-amyloid protein, shows promise in slowing cognitive decline. Other drugs like Lilly’s Donanemab are under development, as are therapies that focus on synaptic plasticity, neurotransmitter receptors, and inflammation. Additionally, the weight-loss drug Semaglutide is undergoing studies to evaluate its potential in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

CRISPR: The Gene-Editing Revolution

Thirdly, following the Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR technology’s approval for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, more therapies harnessing this technology are emerging. CRISPR Therapeutics is focusing on treatments for Type-1 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It is also developing off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies for cancer, which could mitigate costs and manufacturing challenges associated with personalised treatments.

Indigenous CAR-T Cell Therapy: Cutting-Edge Treatment for Blood Cancers

Fourthly, the approval of indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, developed jointly by IIT Bombay and Tata Memorial, has made advanced treatment for relapsed blood cancers more accessible and affordable in India. Patient data will be tracked for 15 years to monitor potential side effects.

HPV Vaccination Program: A Leap Forward in Preventive Healthcare

Lastly, the government is likely to launch an HPV vaccination program using a cheaper, indigenously developed vaccine by the Serum Institute of India. This program will target girls aged 9 to 14, with the aim of preventing Human Papillomavirus infections, marking a significant stride in preventive healthcare.

Health India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

