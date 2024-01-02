en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology

As we step into 2024, the landscape of scientific innovation is set to be shaped by multiple key trends. Foremost among them is the continued rise of artificial intelligence (AI). 2023 witnessed a significant turning point for AI, with generative AI like ChatGPT becoming an integral part of daily life. This year, we can expect AI to continue to make strides in various avenues of scientific research.

AI in Scientific Research and Cyberthreats

Technology behemoths such as Meta and Google are harnessing the power of AI with programs like ESMFold and AlphaFold to predict protein structures. This advancement is set to play a pivotal role in drug discovery. AI is also being leveraged to interpret medical scans, thereby revolutionizing healthcare diagnostics. However, this advancement is not without its challenges. The rise of AI-generated deepfakes poses significant cybersecurity threats, especially around election times, with the United States and India bracing for elections in 2024.

Climate Change: A Pressing Challenge

Another trend that is poised to shape the scientific landscape in 2024 is climate change. With 2024 projected to be one of the warmest years on record, the focus remains on achieving net-zero emissions and developing carbon capture technologies. This comes against the backdrop of extreme climate events and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Healthcare Innovations: mRNA Vaccines and Gene Editing

On the healthcare front, mRNA vaccines, which gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to make further inroads in treating cancers and autoimmune diseases. In another significant breakthrough, the UK and the US have authorized a gene therapy for sickle cell disease using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology. This opens up new possibilities for treating other genetic diseases.

The Dawn of Quantum Computing

2024 is also expected to witness the rise of quantum computing. Countries and tech companies worldwide are pushing for the development of viable quantum computers, promising significant improvements in speed and cybersecurity. This development points to a year of considerable scientific progress, with far-reaching implications across health, climate, and technology sectors.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery

By Rafia Tasleem

Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study

By Hadeel Hashem

Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30 ...
@Health · 15 mins
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30 ...
heart comment 0
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts

By Wojciech Zylm

Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
First Baby of 2024: A Journey of Hope, Struggle, and Joy for B.C. Couple

By Sakchi Khandelwal

First Baby of 2024: A Journey of Hope, Struggle, and Joy for B.C. Couple
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
7 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
11 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
12 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
12 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
12 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
12 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
15 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
15 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
15 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
31 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app