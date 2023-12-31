en English
Health

2023 in Review: From Environmental Violations to Geopolitical Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:20 am EST
As we bid adieu to 2023 and ring in the New Year, it’s time to look back at some of the headlines that shaped the past twelve months. From environmental violations to geopolitical tensions, political shakeups, and significant losses in the world of entertainment, this year has kept us on our toes.

Water Woes in Ireland

Let’s start domestically, where Ireland’s largest drinking water treatment plant in Ballymore Eustace, Kildare made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The facility, which provides safe drinking water to nearly one million residents in Dublin city and the Greater Dublin Area, was found to be in violation of regulations, discharging high concentrations of chemicals into the River Liffey. The non-compliant discharges, including substances like aluminum, occurred multiple times throughout the year. Kildare County Council has brought the issue to the attention of Uisce Éireann, the facility regulator, and is currently awaiting a report.

Escalating Tensions on the Global Stage

There has been no respite in the geopolitical arena, with Russia launching new military strikes against Ukraine in retaliation for an alleged terrorist attack in Belgorod. The conflict, which has claimed civilian lives and started in February 2022, shows no signs of abating. Meanwhile, down south in Gaza, Israel’s ongoing military offensive has taken a tragic toll, with over 21,000 lives lost and overnight strikes resulting in numerous fatalities.

Political Maneuvers and Public Health

On the political front, Tanaiste Micheal Martin surprised many by withdrawing his candidacy for the EU Commissioner position in 2024. Martin stated that the next Irish nominee should hail from his party, Fianna Fail. Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced plans to release a long-awaited report on Ireland’s cardiac care. The report, which has been six years in the making, will be published early in the new year.

Farewell to a Star

In entertainment news, the world mourned the loss of British actor Tom Wilkinson. The Oscar-nominated star, known for his memorable performances in a variety of roles, passed away at the age of 75.

Health Ireland War
