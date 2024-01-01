2023: A Year of Challenges and Resilience for Afghan Health Sector

2023 was a tumultuous year for Afghanistan’s health sector, marked by a severe shortage of medical professionals, a halt in health aid, and a rise in polio cases. The year also saw the barring of female medical graduates from taking their exit exams, effectively stalling their career progression.

Afghan Women’s Fight for Medical Careers

Noria, a medical student at Kabul University, epitomized the struggle and resilience of Afghan women when she was denied her right to take her final exam after years of diligent study. The prohibition on the critical ‘exit exam’ necessary for medical graduation has left over 3,000 women who graduated before the ban unable to fully qualify as doctors. This has exacerbated the already critical shortage of female doctors in the country, further straining the nation’s health sector.

Government’s Response to Doctor Shortage

During his visit to Uruzgan, Qalandar Ebad, the Acting Minister of Public Health, acknowledged the shortage of doctors. In response, he revealed plans to recruit foreign-trained doctors and build approximately 285 new health centers. This move highlights the government’s commitment to addressing the healthcare crisis in the country.

Challenges and Progress in Public Health

Polio remained a significant public health concern, with six cases reported in Nangarhar province. This led to at least nine vaccination campaigns aimed at eradicating the virus. Additionally, over 95,000 drug addicts received treatment in rehabilitation centers, marking a significant step forward. However, malnutrition among children emerged as a critical issue, prompting a call from the United Nations for increased attention and investment.

Health Sector Funding and International Support

The International Committee of the Red Cross announced it would cease funding health worker salaries and hospital expenses. In response, the Afghan government launched projects such as the reconstruction of Jamhoriat hospital, with a significant budget allocated for construction and medical equipment. International support also surfaced, with the Japanese embassy and the World Health Organization signing a memorandum of understanding that provided around seven million dollars for two infectious disease hospitals in Kabul.

Quality of Medicines and Public Concerns

Citizens expressed concerns over the quality of available medicines, urging officials to address this serious issue. This public outcry reflects the broader landscape of healthcare in Afghanistan, illustrating a system striving to improve amidst formidable challenges.