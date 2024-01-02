en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment

In 2023, glaucoma research and treatment saw significant advances, with several studies and discussions altering perceptions and potentially reshaping the future of patient care. The year was marked by a notable focus on the association between acute angle-closure glaucoma and various medications, the need for redefining the standard of care for primary open-angle glaucoma, and the potential outcomes of novel treatment methods.

Medications and Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma

A South Korean case-crossover study gained attention for its exploration of the relationship between acute angle-closure glaucoma and different prescription and nonprescription drugs. The findings implied that healthcare providers should consider these associations when prescribing medications to patients at risk of developing this particular condition. This highlights the necessity for practitioners to be aware of potential side effects and interactions of medicinal substances in relation to glaucoma.

A Paradigm Shift in Glaucoma Treatment

A discourse emerged in the medical community, emphasizing the need for a different standard of care in treating primary open-angle glaucoma. Traditionally managed with a regimen of eye drops, the argument proposes that changing this approach could lead to improved patient outcomes. As the medical field evolves, so should the methodologies used to treat chronic conditions such as glaucoma, to ensure the most effective and efficient patient care.

The Financial Challenges and Promises of MIGS

Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), a less invasive treatment option, has been under the spotlight. However, a Healio Video Perspective brought to light the financial hurdles that glaucoma surgeons face in obtaining reimbursement for MIGS. Despite these challenges, the potential benefits of MIGS for patients cannot be disregarded.

Positive Outcomes From the Spyglass Drug Delivery Platform

A study on the Spyglass drug delivery platform, which provides prolonged delivery of bimatoprost for glaucoma treatment, shared encouraging six-month results in another Healio Video Perspective. The potential of such platforms in delivering required medication over an extended period could revolutionize glaucoma treatment.

Glaucoma, Blood Pressure, and Vision Loss

Research indicated that patients with moderate to advanced glaucoma, low diastolic blood pressure, and high intraocular pressure (IOP) exhibit more rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex, a condition that can lead to vision loss. These findings suggest that managing blood pressure could be a crucial factor in glaucoma treatment strategies, thus adding another dimension to the multi-faceted approach required to manage this disease.

0
Health South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution

By Wojciech Zylm

Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer

By Geeta Pillai

Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees

By Rizwan Shah

Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees

By Rizwan Shah

Ree Drummond's Wisdom Tooth Extraction Sans Sedation and Her Health Jo ...
@Health · 6 mins
Ree Drummond's Wisdom Tooth Extraction Sans Sedation and Her Health Jo ...
heart comment 0
Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus

By Momen Zellmi

Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
Study Confirms Ixekizumab’s Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients

By Quadri Adejumo

Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
12 seconds
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
36 seconds
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
Sri Lanka's State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend
2 mins
Sri Lanka's State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
4 mins
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
Crypto Voters: A New Force in the 2024 Election?
4 mins
Crypto Voters: A New Force in the 2024 Election?
Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions
4 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
4 mins
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
6 mins
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
6 mins
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app