en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:40 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:26 pm EST
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention

Revelations from recent scientific studies point towards a transformative approach to healthcare and disease prevention. Just 20 minutes of physical activity daily can significantly slash the risk of several chronic diseases, including cancer, dementia, and heart disease, by approximately a third. This reduction in risk is surprisingly comparable to, and sometimes surpasses, the effectiveness of certain medications. The type of exercise can range from traditional workouts to everyday activities like gardening and household chores.

Exercise: The New Magic Pill

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, supplemented by muscle-strengthening exercises on two separate days. Moderate-intensity activities include biking, dancing, walking, and swimming, while strengthening exercises involve weight lifting and calisthenics. However, despite these guidelines, a staggering 72 percent of American adults are not meeting the recommended levels of both aerobic and strength exercise.

Cost of Inactivity

The lack of physical activity has a substantial economic implication, associated with an estimated $117 billion in annual healthcare costs. Yet, studies have underscored that even light physical activities can lead to a more than 20 percent reduction in disease risk. Furthermore, vigorous exercise has been linked to lower all-cause mortality rates and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease mortality.

The Exercise-Dementia Connection

As the U.S. population ages and Alzheimer’s disease cases are projected to rise, research has shed light on the vital role of physical activity in reducing dementia risk. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, physically active individuals have shown a lower likelihood of requiring hospitalization due to infection.

Exercise: The Path to Better Health

These findings collectively reinforce the critical role of exercise in promoting health and preventing disease. The daily 20-minute regimen of physical activity emerges not only as a remedy for physical health but also as a catalyst for mental well-being. This new insight into the profound impact of exercise is a clarion call for a global shift towards a more active lifestyle, thereby making strides in improving public health and reducing healthcare costs.

0
Fitness Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'

By BNN Correspondents

Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise

By Wojciech Zylm

Psychotherapy Meets Physical Fitness: A New Approach to Mental Health

By Safak Costu

The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

First Lady Jill Biden Makes Surprise Visit to SoulCycle Class ...
@Fitness · 6 hours
First Lady Jill Biden Makes Surprise Visit to SoulCycle Class ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Redditor’s Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide

By Geeta Pillai

Redditor's Natural Body Transformation Inspires Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide
James Brown: A Journey from Chaos to Running for Balance

By Quadri Adejumo

James Brown: A Journey from Chaos to Running for Balance
Redefining New Year’s Resolutions: A Shift from Weight Loss to Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Redefining New Year's Resolutions: A Shift from Weight Loss to Well-being
Latest Headlines
World News
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
52 seconds
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 mins
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
3 mins
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
5 mins
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
5 mins
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
5 mins
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
6 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024
6 mins
State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
6 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
19 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
34 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app