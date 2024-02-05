2-Year-Old Dies from Fentanyl Poisoning; Father Charged

In a heart-wrenching incident in Bakersfield, California, a two-year-old boy, Ezekiel Rivera, lost his life due to the lethal effects of fentanyl toxicity. His father, Raul Rivera, 24, has been indicted with charges of first-degree murder and child cruelty, painting a grim picture of domestic negligence and drug abuse.

Father's Admission and Delay in Seeking Help

As per the information revealed in court filings, Raul Rivera confessed to keeping fentanyl in their home, suspecting that his toddler might have consumed some. However, what followed was an alarming degree of irresponsibility. The father failed to seek immediate medical intervention for his son, resulting in a fatal delay of seven hours. The situation took a drastic turn when Raul Rivera's father discovered the lifeless child and promptly alerted the authorities.

A Fleeing Father and A Tragic Discovery

However, Raul Rivera did not wait for the arrival of law enforcement officers. He fled the scene and sought refuge in an abandoned home, leaving behind a heart-rending scene of his son's untimely demise. During an interview conducted months after the incident, Raul Rivera opened up about his struggles with drug use for the past three years. He attributed his addiction to feelings of being 'abused' and 'unappreciated,' which were reportedly intensified due to arguments with the mother of his children.

Another Child's Close Shave with Death

Adding to the gravity of the situation, another child in the home, a three-year-old boy, also tested positive for fentanyl. Fortunately, this young child survived the ordeal, adding a twinge of relief to an otherwise tragic narrative. As the case unfolds, Raul Rivera is scheduled for a formal arraignment in court, where he will face the severe charges leveled against him.