1N5 Non-Profit Enhances Mental Health Education in Greater Cincinnati Schools

Mental illness, a silent pandemic, afflicts an alarming proportion of our populace. With one in five adults experiencing mental illness annually and one in 25 grappling with a serious mental condition, the issue is more prevalent than many realize. Even more startling is the fact that 90% of individuals who end their lives by suicide have an underlying mental illness, a statistic that reiterates the severity of this issue.

1N5: A Beacon of Hope

In the face of these daunting figures, emerges a beacon of hope: 1N5, an initiative founded by Nancy Eigle-Miller. In 2008, Eigle-Miller lost her husband to suicide, an event that propelled her to direct her efforts towards mental health awareness and education. 1N5, named to reflect the statistic that one in five individuals battle mental health issues, focuses its efforts on communities in Greater Cincinnati, particularly adolescents and adults.

Early Intervention: A Game Changer

Recognizing that half of all mental illnesses begin by age 14, and three-quarters by age 24, 1N5 aims to stem the tide of mental health issues via early intervention. The organization seeks to shorten the 8-10 year delay typically experienced before receiving mental health services. To achieve this, they partner with schools, offering resources and training at no cost, thanks to grant funding. Their programs, including the CARE for Teachers initiative and 'Sources of Strength' training, are making a significant difference.

Triumph Amidst the Pandemic

Hamilton City Schools, along with Lakota and Ross schools, have benefited from 1N5's initiatives, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization's efforts, well-received by students and district officials alike, have underscored the importance of evidence-based best practices for student wellness. With students advocating for more support and the district acknowledging the critical role of such programs, 1N5's impact is undeniable. The organization's ultimate goal is to reach every school district in the tri-state area, underlining their dedication to promoting mental health education and wellness.