161 Pink Eye Cases Surge in eThekwini: Health Officials Urge Hygiene Practices

eThekwini has witnessed a significant rise in Pink Eye cases, with health authorities confirming 161 instances since last Thursday. KZN MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane has called for stringent personal hygiene measures to combat the outbreak. Clairwood Hospital, KZN Children's Hospital, Cato Manor Community Health Centre, McCord Hospital, and Halley Stott Clinic are among the affected facilities.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Hygiene

In response to the Pink Eye outbreak, Simelane emphasized the critical importance of maintaining high levels of personal hygiene. Residents are advised to wash their hands regularly and to avoid sharing personal items such as face cloths, eye cosmetics, and pillows. These simple steps, she notes, can play a crucial role in preventing the spread of the infection.

Community Response

Advertisment

Among the concerned citizens, Nomvula Mkhize highlighted the particular vulnerability of children to Pink Eye due to their less consistent hygiene practices. The community is thus urged to be extra cautious and to educate young ones on the importance of hand hygiene and the risks associated with sharing personal items.

Prevention is Key

Preventative measures against Pink Eye, as outlined by health officials, include avoiding touching the eyes with unclean hands, frequent handwashing, using clean towels and washcloths daily, and the proper disposal of old eye cosmetics. By adhering to these guidelines, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of contracting or spreading the infection.

As eThekwini grapples with this health challenge, the emphasis on habits developed during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as regular handwashing, has been reinvigorated. The community's adherence to these preventive measures is crucial in curtailing the spread of Pink Eye and safeguarding public health.