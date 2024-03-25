150 Minutes of Walking Weekly: Experts Highlight Major Health Gains

At the recent '2024 Walkout Exercise' event, a collaboration between Waka Community International Foundation and Q-Life Family Clinic, alongside Health Emergency Initiative, health professionals gathered to promote the immense benefits of walking. Emphasizing walking as a simple, yet effective exercise, they pointed out its significant role in preventing chronic diseases and certain cancers. Highlighting the necessity of regular physical activity, the experts recommended walking for at least 150 minutes per week to enhance overall health and well-being.

Advertisment

Unlocking the Benefits of Walking

Walking, characterized as a low-impact and cost-effective form of exercise, stands out for its wide array of health benefits. According to Dr. Olowojolu Olayinka, Chief Medical Director of Q-Life Family Clinic, engaging in walking for a total of 150 minutes weekly can markedly improve one's health status. This activity is not only pivotal in mitigating the risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes but also plays a crucial role in boosting mental health. The experts further stressed the importance of a balanced diet, adequate hydration, and sufficient quality sleep as cornerstones of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Building a Health-Conscious Community

Advertisment

Mr. Lorenz Mba, the Founder of Waka Community International Foundation, elaborated on the foundation's mission to foster a community that values being lean, fit, healthy, and ultimately happier. By advocating for walking, responsible eating, proper hydration, and adequate sleep, the foundation aims to elevate public awareness about health as the ultimate form of wealth. Additionally, Mr. Paschal Achunine, Executive Director of HEI, underscored the exercise's role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and the importance of emergency preparedness among Nigerians.

Scientific Backing and Global Perspective

Supporting the advocates' claims, a comprehensive study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which analyzed over 900 research papers, found that a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity weekly significantly reduces the risk of several major diseases. Beyond the physical health benefits, the study also highlighted walking's positive impact on sleep quality, bone and muscle health, cognitive function, mood, and overall energy levels. These findings reinforce walking as a universally beneficial exercise, irrespective of age or fitness level.

As we reflect on the insights shared during the '2024 Walkout Exercise', it becomes clear that adopting simple lifestyle changes, such as incorporating walking into our weekly routines, can have profound effects on our health. The collective effort by health professionals and community leaders to spread this message is not just about promoting physical activity but also about nurturing a culture of wellness that can lead to happier, more productive lives.