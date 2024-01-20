14th Annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run: A Tribute to Courage and Community Support

The Statesville Family YMCA prepares to host the 14th annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run on May 4, celebrating the legacy of Timmy Belcher and supporting the Pediatric Grief Support Program through Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. The event is a tribute to Timmy, who passed away in 2011 from rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer.

Embracing Timmy's Legacy

Timmy Belcher had the chance to participate in the first event before his untimely demise. His family has tirelessly continued to support the program, organizing this annual event as a testament to Timmy’s spirit and resilience. The Ride & Run serves as a poignant reminder of the courage it takes to face such a daunting disease.

Community Participation and Support

The event invites participants to join by running, walking, or biking, each action a step towards celebrating the lives of those they have lost while directly supporting the cause. The event will host a variety of activities, including a 5K, 10K, 35-mile/60-mile bike rides, and a fun run dedicated to children.

Registration Details

Packet pickup for the event is available on May 3, and on the day of the race. Registrations can be made on the same day for a fee, with a lower cost if completed before May 3. The event also offers an option for virtual participation, ensuring everyone can join in their way. The children's fun run is offered free of charge, encouraging the young ones to participate and understand the importance of community support.

The Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride & Run not only commemorates Timmy's courage but also unites the community in support of those grappling with grief, a fitting tribute to a brave young man's life.