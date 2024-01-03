en English
Health

11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient’s Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Marilyn Rodriguez, an 11-year-old from Homestead, Florida, bears a badge of bravery that extends beyond her years. As she battles leukemia, her heart yearns for the outdoors, for the chirping of birds, the rustling of leaves, and the serenity of the open sky—a solace disrupted by her cancer diagnosis. But thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Marilyn’s wish, a dream nurtured in her young heart, has been granted, allowing her to once again embrace the joys of camping without compromising her health.

Leukemia, Camping, and Girl Scouts

Since a tender age, Marilyn has been a passionate camper and a proud Girl Scout. These outdoor activities, however, were threatened when her life took a harsh detour upon her leukemia diagnosis. The risk posed by dirt, a commonplace element in camping, became a barrier, limiting Marilyn’s immersion into the wilderness she so dearly loves.

A Wish Granted

Undeterred by her circumstances, Marilyn wished for a camper—a safe haven that could allow her to continue her outdoor adventures despite her condition. Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, an organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children battling critical illnesses, rose to the occasion. They gifted Marilyn a brand-new Coleman camper, a mobile home away from home, furnished with a kitchen, bathroom, and bed, a fortress against the risk of dirt.

Harry Potter: A Magical Surprise

The camper had another enchanting surprise waiting for Marilyn. As a Harry Potter fan, she was thrilled to discover a Hogwarts robe and a Gryffindor scarf, a magical addition to her memorable surprise. Her mother, LeeAnn Rodriguez, expressed her deep gratitude to Make-A-Wish, highlighting the joy and anticipation the camper has sparked in Marilyn.

Looking Forward to Outdoor Adventures

The Girl Scouts hold monthly camps, a tradition Marilyn has long been part of. With the arrival of the camper, Marilyn’s family is eagerly looking forward to participating in the next camp, a prospect that seemed distant until recently. As Marilyn steps into her camper, she steps into a realm of possibilities, into the wilderness she cherishes, and above all, into a future she is ready to brave, one camp at a time.

