Fitness

10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked

For years, the mantra of health enthusiasts around the globe has been to aim for the golden number of 10,000 steps a day. A number that, as it turns out, is not grounded in any scientific evidence, but was rather born from a marketing tactic in Japan in 1965, designed to sell pedometers. This revelation is not only surprising but also brings into question the validity of the much-touted health goal that many have been striving to hit.

A Health Myth Unraveled

According to certified personal trainer, Rachel MacPherson, the 10,000 steps target can indeed be beneficial for health, but it by no means serves as a universal yardstick. For individuals who manage far fewer steps in their average day, the goal can be intimidating and even lead to discouragement. MacPherson advocates that the focus should be on general activity and the avoidance of a sedentary lifestyle, rather than obsessing over a specific number of steps.

Stepping Towards a Healthier Lifestyle

MacPherson advises clients to gradually increase their step count to a level that meshes well with their lifestyle. She encourages the incorporation of walking into daily routines, not just for its physical health benefits, but also for its mental well-being rewards. For children, a range of 12,000 to 16,000 steps is typical for maintaining health, but strict tracking is discouraged. The key is to keep the body in motion, breaking up periods of inactivity with bouts of movement throughout the day.

The Bigger Picture of Health

But what about other forms of exercise? MacPherson is quick to underline that other types of physical activity, like strength training and higher-intensity cardiovascular activities, are integral to overall health. These should not be replaced with step counting alone. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology echoes this sentiment, debunking the myth that 10,000 steps a day are necessary for good health. The study suggests that a lesser number of steps, even 7,000 to 8,000, can be effective for heart health and reducing the risk of premature death. Moreover, it highlights that benefits can be reaped from faster walking speeds and moderate to vigorous physical activity.

In this light, it becomes clear that the 10,000 steps a day target is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s a guideline more than a rule, and the essence of the matter lies in maintaining an active lifestyle, with or without the pedometer.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

