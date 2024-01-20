10-Year-Old 'CHECT Champion' Raises Awareness for Retinoblastoma

A 10-year-old boy named Sam from Leyland, Lancashire, who lost his right eye to retinoblastoma (Rb) when he was only 18 months old, is now making a significant impact in raising awareness and funds for the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust (CHECT). Rb is a rare form of eye cancer that primarily affects young children, with approximately 40-50 cases diagnosed each year in the UK.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Sam's journey began when his parents noticed a shadow over his eye. Seeking immediate medical attention, they were confronted with the diagnosis of Rb. This led to a gruelling seven-hour operation to remove the tumour, resulting in the loss of Sam's right eye. Now equipped with an artificial eye, Sam's resilience in the face of adversity has earned him the title of "CHECT Champion."

A Champion's Journey

Despite his personal ordeal, Sam has found unique ways to contribute to the cause, such as encouraging his schoolmates to wear eccentric glasses in exchange for donations. His efforts have helped him create a supportive and understanding environment around his condition, while simultaneously aiding in the fight against Rb.

The Role of CHECT

The CHECT plays a crucial role in supporting families affected by Rb, funding research into the condition, and recognising that life is significantly disrupted upon diagnosis. Survival rates for Rb are high, though many children, like Sam, lose an eye. Key symptoms of Rb include a white glow in the eye, a squint, absence of red-eye reflection in photos, or a change in eye colour.

Football for a Cause

In addition to his ongoing efforts, Sam is involved in planning an upcoming football-themed event to further raise funds and awareness for Rb. His personal story and active participation in fundraising initiatives underscore the importance of early detection and support for those impacted by this rare but treatable form of cancer.