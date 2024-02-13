Harsh Winter Causes Spike in Water Main Breaks in Moraine, Ohio

Water main breaks in Moraine, Ohio, have been on the rise due to this year's harsh winter weather. As residents battle the elements, the Montgomery County Environmental Services team has been kept busy responding to an influx of water main break calls, already one-third of the total from the previous year.

The Icy Grip of Winter Wreaks Havoc

As temperatures plummet and the ground freezes, water main lines in Moraine are failing at an alarming rate. The Montgomery County Environmental Services team is working tirelessly to respond to the increasing number of water main break calls, with nearly a third of last year's total already reported. This surge in failures has left many residents without water, forcing businesses to close and creating a rush to buy bottled water.

Lessons Learned from Dayton's 2019 Water Crisis

In February 2019, a significant water main break in Dayton, Ohio, affected the city and parts of Montgomery County. The break led to a loss of 120 million gallons of water and left many residents without water for up to a day. A boil advisory was in effect for up to four days, causing businesses and restaurants to close. The Dayton City Commissioners approved a settlement in March 2023, stating that the construction and design of a nearby bridge caused the riverbank to erode, leading to the outage.

Prevention and Preparation: Protecting Our Water Infrastructure

In the aftermath of the Dayton water crisis, Montgomery County Environmental Services has made adjustments and improvements to their operational systems to prevent a similar disaster in the future. They emphasize the importance of calling 811 before digging to prevent damage to water and gas lines, which could result in costly repairs. As Moraine and its surrounding areas continue to face the challenges of winter weather, it is crucial for residents to stay informed and take preventative measures to protect their water infrastructure.

As the winter weather continues to take its toll on Moraine's water main lines, the Montgomery County Environmental Services team remains dedicated to addressing the issue and ensuring that residents have access to the water they need. By learning from past crises and taking preventative measures, the community can work together to safeguard its water infrastructure and minimize the impact of future water main breaks.