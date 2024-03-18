Google Malaysia Apologizes for Exchange Rate Error After Bank Negara's Callout

Google Malaysia issued an apology on Monday for inaccurately quoting the ringgit's exchange rate against the dollar, a mistake highlighted by Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The error, which undervalued the Malaysian currency, comes at a time when the ringgit has been facing significant pressure, declining to a 26-year low last month and weakening about 2.44% this year. BNM has emphasized that the ringgit is undervalued and its current valuation does not mirror the nation's positive economic indicators.

Immediate Action and Resolution

Following the central bank's criticism, Google Malaysia took swift action to rectify the misquoting of the exchange rate. "We immediately contacted the third party that provides USD-MYR exchange rate information to correct the error," stated Google Malaysia in a social media post on platform X. This prompt response underscores the tech giant's commitment to providing accurate financial data, albeit the reliance on third-party sources can sometimes lead to inaccuracies.

BNM's Stance on Currency Valuation

BNM's reaction to the misquoted exchange rate was swift, with the bank issuing a statement to clarify the accurate valuation of the ringgit. According to BNM, Google had quoted the ringgit at 4.98 to the dollar, whereas the official data showed the Malaysian currency's weakest level was 4.7075. BNM Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour had previously mentioned the government and central bank's coordinated efforts to enhance flows into the foreign exchange market, aiming to stabilize the ringgit amidst its undervaluation concerns.

Implications of Exchange Rate Accuracy

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on the importance of accurate currency valuation in the highly liquid foreign exchange market. Exchange rates play a crucial role in international trade, investment decisions, and the overall perception of a country's economic health. Inaccuracies, especially on widely used platforms like Google, can lead to misinformation and potentially impact financial decisions. This event also highlights the challenges tech companies face in ensuring the accuracy of financial data sourced from third parties.