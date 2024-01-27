Global Events Roundup: Earthquake in Guatemala, North Korea's Missile Launch, and More

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala recently, causing damage to buildings and prompting residents to evacuate their homes. The quake was felt in neighboring El Salvador with no immediate reports of injuries. The epicenter was near the town of Taxisco, about 60 miles south of Guatemala City. Initial reports from Guatemala's emergency services agency, CONRED, indicate that parts of a church's facade in the town of San Pablo Jocopilas fell due to the quake.

North Korea's Missile Launch

Meanwhile, North Korea conducted its second cruise missile launch in less than a week off its east coast, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The missile launch is the latest in a series of test-firings that have been carried out by North Korea in recent months.

Bain Capital and SK Hynix Resuming Talks

In business news, Bain Capital is reportedly resuming talks with SK Hynix to merge Western Digital with Kioxia Holdings, a Japanese memory chip maker. According to the Kyodo newswire, the potential merger would create a formidable player in the global memory chip industry.

Suspension of Funding to U.N. Refugee Agency

On the political front, Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Finland have suspended funding to the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians. This move follows allegations of staff involvement in Hamas attacks on Israel. The funding suspension underscores the tension and complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

U.S. Sanctions Policy on Venezuela

The U.S. State Department is reconsidering its sanctions policy against Venezuela after a court upheld a ban on presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado from holding office. This development is part of the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Non-renewal of Antitrust Immunity

The U.S. also announced it would not renew antitrust immunity for the codeshare agreement between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico. This comes against the backdrop of sweeping changes at Mexico's main capital airport.

Migrant Crossings and U.S. Presidential Election

Back in the U.S., migrant crossings have emerged as a critical issue as President Biden prepares for a potential electoral rematch with Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. This issue underscores the ongoing debate over immigration policy in the U.S.

Cuba's Tourism Revival Efforts

Cuba is seeking to revive its tourism industry with Russian visitors after a disappointing year. The country is particularly banking on the winter season of 2024 to boost its tourism sector.

Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Moreover, a total solar eclipse is set to captivate millions in North America on April 8, as the moon will completely obscure the sun along a path from Mexico to Canada.

President Biden's Remarks on Trump

Lastly, President Joe Biden highlighted contrasts with his political opponent Donald Trump, emphasizing Trump's lack of support for Black citizens' rights and his supposed threat to the U.S. economy and democracy.