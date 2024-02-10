Former Dutch PM and Wife Die by Euthanasia: A Tale of Shared Autonomy

In an unprecedented display of shared resolve, former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt and his wife Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg passed away by euthanasia at the age of 93. Their decision to end their lives together, hand in hand, has sparked global discussion on personal autonomy in end-of-life decisions.

A Life Together, A Decision Shared

Dries van Agt, who served as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands from 1977 to 1982, and his wife Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg, both 93, died by euthanasia on Monday. The couple, who had been married for over 70 years, expressed their wish to die 'hand in hand'. This poignant decision was reflective of their deep bond and shared belief in personal autonomy.

The news was announced by The Rights Forum, a non-profit organization founded by the former prime minister. The couple's health had been in decline, with Van Agt having suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2019. Despite their fragile health, their decision to end their lives was a voluntary one, based on the unbearable suffering and the lack of prospect for improvement.

A Nation's Progressive Stance

The Netherlands is one of the few countries in the world where euthanasia is legal. The country's Termination of Life on Request and Assisted Suicide (Review Procedures) Act of 2002 allows for euthanasia under specific circumstances, including unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement, voluntary decision-making, and the involvement of two doctors.

In 2022, nearly 9,000 cases of euthanasia were reported in the Netherlands, with 29 couples choosing to die together. The decision by the former prime minister and his wife to end their lives in this manner has brought the ongoing debate on assisted dying to the forefront.

A Legacy Beyond Politics

Van Agt was known for his unique language, clear convictions, and grandiose style during his tenure as prime minister. After leaving politics, he became increasingly progressive, eventually leaving the Christian Democratic Appeal party in 2017 over disagreements about Israeli-Palestinian relations.

In 2009, he founded The Rights Forum to advocate for fair and consistent Dutch and European policies on the issue of Palestine and Israel. His strong support for Palestinian rights and his progressive views have left an indelible mark on Dutch politics and society.

As the world grapples with the complex issue of assisted dying, the decision by Dries van Agt and Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg serves as a poignant reminder of the power of personal autonomy. Their wish to die 'hand in hand' underscores their shared bond and commitment to their beliefs, even in the face of death.

Their legacy, both in politics and in their personal lives, serves as a testament to their enduring love and shared convictions. As the debate on assisted dying continues, their story will undoubtedly remain a point of reflection and discussion for years to come.