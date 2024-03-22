Utilising arable land vital to ensure food security in Bangladesh: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud of Bangladesh underscored the critical need for maximizing arable land utilization to ensure the nation's food grain self-sufficiency and security. During a pivotal meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mahmud engaged with World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Domenico Scalpelli, advocating for innovative strategies to safeguard cultivable land against the challenges of ownership demarcation. Furthermore, the minister's discussions with UN Women's Representative in Bangladesh, Gitanjali Singh, highlighted the government's strides towards gender equality and women's empowerment, emphasizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dedication to these causes.

Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Food Security

The dialogue between Mahmud and Scalpelli focused on the preservation of arable land and the promotion of local food consumption through seminars and awareness initiatives. Scalpelli assured of WFP's commitment to addressing these concerns, detailing future plans for school-level food programs and aid for the Rohingyas. The Foreign Minister lauded the ongoing school feeding program since 2011 and WFP's food assistance for the Rohingyas, reflecting the organization's pivotal role in Bangladesh's efforts to combat food insecurity.

Empowering Women and Girls

In his meeting with UN Women's Representative Singh, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud underscored the remarkable progress Bangladesh has made in empowering women in political and administrative spheres. Singh assured increased cooperation from UN Women and acknowledged the government's efforts in implementing its commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment. The discussions also covered preparations for celebrating significant milestones such as the 30th anniversary of the "Beijing Declaration" and the silver jubilee of the historic Resolution 1325 in 2025, highlighting the sustained focus on gender equality.

Reflections and Future Directions

Bangladesh's engagement with international organizations like the WFP and UN Women underscores a multifaceted approach towards ensuring food security and advancing gender equality. These efforts are reflective of a broader commitment to leverage strategic partnerships in addressing critical challenges such as food scarcity, land usage, and women's empowerment. As Bangladesh continues to navigate these complex issues, the sustained collaboration with global entities will be paramount in achieving its long-term development goals.