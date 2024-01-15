en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Nauru Shifts Diplomatic Recognition from Taipei to Beijing: A Blow to Taiwan and a Win for China

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Nauru Shifts Diplomatic Recognition from Taipei to Beijing: A Blow to Taiwan and a Win for China

In a significant shift in diplomatic relations, the Pacific island nation of Nauru has severed ties with Taiwan, commonly known as the Republic of China (ROC), to acknowledge Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), as its official ally. This decision not only diminishes Taiwan’s already small number of diplomatic allies to 12 but also underscores the escalating international rivalry between the PRC and ROC.

The ‘One China’ Policy and Its Implications

The PRC’s ‘One China’ policy asserts its sovereignty over Taiwan, which operates as a separate democratic entity. Under this policy, countries establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing are obligated to cut official ties with Taipei. This means that only a handful of countries maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Nauru’s recent decision is illustrative of the broader trend where countries, often lured by promises of economic aid or investment from China, switch their recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

Nauru-Taiwan Relations: A History of Fluctuations

Historically, Nauruan-Taiwanese relations have been subject to significant flux. Taiwan, being a primary economic aid partner to Nauru, has been known to provide regular medical assistance, including a resident medical team. However, leaked diplomatic cables reveal Taiwan’s provision of a ‘monthly stipend’ to Nauruan government ministers in return for their continued support. This, juxtaposed with Chinese agents’ attempts to influence Nauru’s elections through cash payments to voters, reflects the ongoing diplomatic rivalry between Beijing and Taipei.

Regional Geopolitics and the Future

Nauru’s decision to acknowledge Beijing has implications far beyond the island nation. As China continues its quest to expand its influence, the United States and its allies strive to uphold a balance of power in the Pacific region. The ongoing diplomatic contest between Beijing and Taipei is a pivotal point in this geopolitical chessboard. The repercussions of Nauru’s decision could prove pivotal in shaping the future dynamics of the region.

0
Asia Foreign Affairs International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
1 min ago
Kacific Launches Advanced Disaster Communication Solution, CommsBox Ultra
Kacific, the award-winning satellite broadband services provider, has launched CommsBox Ultra, an advanced disaster communication solution to bolster emergency preparedness in the Asia-Pacific region. This move comes in response to the escalating number of natural disasters and the resultant economic losses in the region. It is a testament to Kacific’s commitment to innovation and technological
Kacific Launches Advanced Disaster Communication Solution, CommsBox Ultra
Stock Market Rally Finds Support in Fundamental Factors, Led by IT and RIL
21 mins ago
Stock Market Rally Finds Support in Fundamental Factors, Led by IT and RIL
Global RF Transistor Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research
36 mins ago
Global RF Transistor Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research
India's First Dark Sky Park and Other Notable Developments
1 min ago
India's First Dark Sky Park and Other Notable Developments
Philippines to Develop Occupied Islands in South China Sea Amidst Territorial Disputes
4 mins ago
Philippines to Develop Occupied Islands in South China Sea Amidst Territorial Disputes
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
16 mins ago
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
23 seconds
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
42 seconds
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
44 seconds
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
1 min
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
2 mins
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
2 mins
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
2 mins
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
2 mins
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
2 mins
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
34 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app