Chinese Diplomacy Calls for Palestinian State and Gaza Ceasefire

In a clear call for the resolution of the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has underscored the urgent necessity for the establishment of a Palestinian state during a press conference in Cairo. Sharing the platform with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, Wang Yi’s advocacy for a ceasefire in Gaza comes in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war’s devastating fallout.

Advocacy for a Palestinian State

Wang’s proposal for a Palestinian state hinges on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem serving as its capital. This stance arrives amidst a backdrop of severe casualties reported from the ongoing conflict. Recent figures denote an alarming count of approximately 1,140 deaths in southern Israel, predominantly civilians, and a staggering 23,968 fatalities in Gaza. Women and children form the majority of the victims, further accentuating the war’s tragic human cost.

Joint Statement for Peace and Ceasefire

The joint statement by Wang Yi and Sameh Shoukry calls for an immediate cessation of violence and the safeguarding of civilians and civil infrastructure. It also advocates for an international peace summit aimed at crafting a comprehensive, enduring resolution to the Palestinian issue. This resolution, they propose, should include an end to the Israeli occupation and the recognition of an independent, contiguous Palestinian state.

China’s Role in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The Gaza Strip and the West Bank, both central to the Palestinian Authority, are currently divided by Israeli land, a consequence of the 1967 Six-Day War. China’s President, Xi Jinping, has previously backed the proposal of an ‘international peace conference’ to address the conflict. This aligns with China’s history of supporting the Palestinian cause and endorsing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Wang’s comments were made during his African tour, including planned visits to Togo, Tunisia, and Ivory Coast, further highlighting China’s growing influence in the Middle East and its evolving relationship with Israel.