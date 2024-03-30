Boosting Dhaka-Delhi-Tokyo ties holds promise for dev: Indian expert

At the heart of Asia's burgeoning economic landscape, a tripartite initiative emerges, promising to redefine regional cooperation and development. On Sunday, March 31, 2024, Professor Prabir De from the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) emphasized the vast potential inherent in Bangladesh, India, and Japan's collaborative efforts. Speaking at a virtual public lecture organized by Sanem Trade Centre, De highlighted the strategic importance of developing new connectivity through the Bay of Bengal, envisioning a future where accelerated development is not just a possibility but a certainty.

Unveiling the Triangular Cooperation

As individual economies, Bangladesh, India, and Japan have demonstrated robust growth and investment trajectories. Yet, it is their collective potential that Professor De spotlighted, particularly noting Japan's significant foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh and India. This trilateral engagement is seen as a cornerstone for future development opportunities, with infrastructure projects like metro rails in Delhi and Dhaka, and industrial corridors and zones being prime examples of Japan's involvement in the region's growth. Moreover, De pointed out the evolving nature of economic relations, with Japanese companies increasingly starting operations in Bangladesh, alongside burgeoning development assistance and investment in India.

Addressing Regional Challenges Through Cooperation

Professor De's discourse extended beyond economic cooperation, shedding light on the broader implications of a strong trilateral alliance. He underscored the importance of leveraging Japan's advanced technology and the significant market to support Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category. Additionally, the prospect of enhancing connectivity and economic integration with the northeastern part of India was discussed. The alliance, De suggested, is poised to address pressing issues like trade dynamics, digital technology, financial cooperation, and climate change, benefiting from the strong cultural, climatic, and commercial ties among the three countries.

Historical Ties and Future Promise

The historical and diplomatic relationships between these nations underscore the foundation of this promising alliance. India's role in the establishment of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's diplomatic overtures to Japan signify deep-rooted connections that further strengthen the case for enhanced cooperation. Professor De's vision of the Bangladesh-India-Japan alliance as potentially the strongest regional alliance underscores the strategic importance and mutual benefits that such cooperation entails. With the governments of these nations poised to take substantive steps towards realizing this vision, the future of Asia's economic landscape looks increasingly interconnected and prosperous.

This burgeoning alliance among Bangladesh, India, and Japan represents more than just economic cooperation; it embodies a shared vision for a resilient and dynamic Asian region. As these countries navigate the complexities of global trade, technology, and environmental challenges, their collaboration stands as a testament to the power of strategic partnerships in crafting a future marked by sustainable development and mutual prosperity.