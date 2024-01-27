ACT's Seymour Calls for Political Rejuvenation in State of the Nation Address

In a riveting state of the nation address, ACT Party leader David Seymour scrutinized New Zealand's political cycles and what he describes as the 'lost decades' under previous administrations. Seymour's critique extended to those helmed by Helen Clark, Sir John Key, and Dame Jacinda Ardern, accusing them of fostering an environment that diminished personal responsibility and leaned heavily on government intervention to resolve societal issues.

Opportunity for Rejuvenation

Quoting from Eminem's 'Lose Yourself', Seymour underscored the urgency for the new government to seize the opportunity to act as a 'midwife' to a reborn New Zealand. His words resonated with a sense of dynamism and hope, emphasizing the potential for the country to break away from past patterns of governance and establish a new trajectory.

ACT's Plan for Policy Repeal

Seymour expounded on the ACT's plan to repeal various policies, encompassing fair pay agreements, firearms laws, and freshwater regulations. He argued that these existing policies were representative of the overreach and excessive control of past governments, and their repeal would help restore personal responsibility and discourage over-reliance on state machinery.

Stance on Foreign Affairs and Treaty Principles Bill

Turning his attention to foreign affairs, Seymour underlined the requirement for New Zealand to exhibit courage in a more adversarial global landscape. He also delved into the contentious issue of the Treaty Principles Bill, championing constitutional equality and advocating for peaceful dialogue over threats of violence from Māori leaders in response to treaty changes.

In closing, Seymour expressed his appreciation to ACT supporters and reproached the media for what he perceives as biased reporting. He reiterated the ACT's commitment to engendering change and pushing for a new era of political rejuvenation in New Zealand.