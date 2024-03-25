Florida Enacts Law Banning Social Media for Kids Under 14, DeSantis Champions Online Safety

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a significant step towards safeguarding children's online presence by signing HB3 into law, which restricts social media access for those under 14 and mandates parental consent for users aged 14 to 15. This legislative action, set to be enforced from January 2025, places a spotlight on the growing concerns over child safety on digital platforms and the mental health implications of social media use among the youth.

The Genesis of HB3

The bill emerges amidst escalating worries regarding the adverse effects of social media on children, including exposure to harmful content and the risk of encountering online predators. HB3 not only prohibits the creation of social media accounts by children under 14 but also empowers parents by requiring their consent for teenagers aged 14 and 15 to join these platforms. Furthermore, the legislation compels social media companies to delete existing accounts held by underage users, under the threat of hefty fines for non-compliance.

Litigation and Opposition

The path to implementing HB3 is braced for legal challenges, with critics citing First Amendment concerns. NetChoice LLC, a coalition representing major tech entities like Meta and Google, has openly criticized the law as unconstitutional. However, proponents, including House Speaker Paul Renner, argue that the law targets the platforms' addictive features rather than regulating speech, asserting its alignment with constitutional values.