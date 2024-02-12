Fatal Pedestrian Collision on State Route 2 in Monroe: Temporary Road Closures and Ongoing Investigation

Fatal Pedestrian Collision Shuts Down Part of State Route 2 in Monroe

Deadly Accident on State Route 2

In a tragic turn of events, a pedestrian lost their life in a collision on State Route 2 in Monroe on Monday, February 12, 2024. The incident occurred at the intersection of North Kelsey Street and State Route 2, leading to the temporary closure of the westbound lanes near the scene.

Road Closures and Traffic Disruptions

The fatal collision resulted in the closure of westbound State Route 2, with traffic in both directions of North Kelsey Street also being affected. Eastbound State Route 2 remained open during the investigation, allowing motorists to continue their journey.

Ongoing Investigation

Local authorities are currently looking into the causes of the deadly collision. The Washington State Patrol has reported that the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene. As the investigation progresses, more information about the incident will be made available to the public.

In the aftermath of this tragic event, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety for both pedestrians and motorists. As the investigation unfolds, we will continue to follow the story and keep you informed of any new developments.

