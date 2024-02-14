Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting at Manassas Training Center After Stabbing Incident

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred in Manassas, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, identified as Philip Austin Brant, 26, from Woodbridge, was shot and killed by officers after a horrific incident at an apprenticeship training center.

Suspect Stabs Two Individuals, One Fatally

The chaos began when Brant, armed with a knife, attacked two individuals in a classroom. According to witness accounts, Brant pulled the weapon from his backpack and stabbed his first victim multiple times. The second victim was stabbed outside the classroom, as the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

Officers Respond and Open Fire

Upon arriving at the scene, officers confronted Brant and ordered him to drop the knife. Instead of complying, Brant moved towards them, leaving the officers with no choice but to open fire. The two involved officers have since been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in such incidents.

Victims' Conditions and Investigation

Both stabbing victims, aged 23, were rushed to the hospital. Tragically, one of them succumbed to his injuries, while the other remains in critical condition. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with the Prince William County Police Department releasing new details as they become available.

