Fatal Crash on Route 31: Reckless Passing Leads to Two Deaths

A tragic head-on collision on Route 31 in Hopewell Township last night has left two individuals dead. The driver of a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, in a reckless attempt to pass two vehicles in a no-passing zone, collided with a Grey Nissan Maxima traveling in the opposite direction.

Late Night Tragedy: Two Lives Lost

In a harrowing incident that unfolded late last night, the lives of two individuals were tragically cut short. The driver of the Nissan, a 59-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 13-year-old male passenger in the Jeep succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Cooper University Medical Center.

Reckless Actions and Their Consequences

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Kongmi Khu, 32, attempted to pass two vehicles in a no-passing zone, resulting in this fatal collision. According to the police report, Khu's actions led to the devastating crash with the Nissan Maxima traveling in the opposite direction.

Khu, who hails from Brooklyn, will be charged with two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter and other charges. The investigation is still ongoing as authorities continue to unravel the details of this tragic event.

Survivors and Their Condition

Two women in the backseat of the Jeep were also injured in the crash. They were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in serious but stable condition. The names of these survivors have not yet been released.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic laws and the devastating consequences that can result from reckless behavior on the road.

The events that took place on Route 31 in Hopewell Township last night have left an indelible mark on the community. The lives of two individuals were lost, and others have been irrevocably changed. As the investigation continues, it is a time for reflection on the importance of responsible driving and the profound impact our decisions can have on those around us.