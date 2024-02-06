Faisalabad Police Show of Force: Flag March Ahead of General Elections 2024

In a show of readiness and coordination, law enforcement agencies in Faisalabad conducted a significant flag march on Tuesday. The march, meant to maintain public order, deter criminal activities, and reassure local inhabitants of the agencies' preparedness to uphold safety and security, was led by City Police Officer Capt (R) Muhammad Ali Zia.

Strong Presence Throughout the City

The march was a demonstration of the police's presence throughout the city. It started from Chowk and traversed various roads and intersections, such as Madan Pura Chowk and Chuhar Majra Mor, ultimately passing through key points like General D-Ground and Gate Chowk. The procession included a contingent of police, dolphin force, elite force, traffic police, rangers, and troops of the Pak army. It presented a powerful image of unity and readiness among the law enforcement agencies.

Senior Officers Leading the March

Several high-ranking officers from different divisions of the police force were part of the march. This included the SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Lyallpur Division, the Chief Traffic Officer, and officers from specialized departments like DSP Organized Crime. Their participation added a sense of gravity and authority to the demonstration.

Boosting Police Patrolling Fleet

In addition to the massive personnel presence, the flag march also saw an augmentation of the police patrolling fleet. A total of 38 four-wheelers and motorcycles were added for the event, further enhancing the effectiveness of the march and the security of the city. The flag march was conducted to ensure security during the general elections 2024, demonstrating the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful and safe voting environment for the citizens of Faisalabad.