Explosive Fire at Comfuel Ignites Bowling Green Evacuations, Traffic Diversions

Bowling Green witnessed an alarming incident as a significant fire, accompanied by at least one explosion, erupted at the Comfuel site located in the heart of the city. The event, causing a massive plume of smoke visible from miles away, prompted immediate responses from emergency services, including the Bowling Green Fire Department and the Bowling Green Police Department, and led to the evacuation of nearby St. Joseph Interparochial School. Traffic around the Veteran's Memorial at Main Street experienced significant disruptions as authorities worked to manage the situation.

Immediate Response and Evacuation Efforts

As soon as the fire was reported, multiple units from the Bowling Green Fire Department rushed to the scene, facing flames and smoke that challenged their efforts. The presence of an explosion added urgency to the response, with the priority being the safety of individuals within and around the affected area. The evacuation of St. Joseph Interparochial School was executed swiftly, ensuring that students and staff were moved to safety away from the potential dangers posed by the fire and the smoke. Traffic control measures were put in place by the Bowling Green Police Department, redirecting vehicles away from the vicinity of the fire to ensure public safety and provide unobstructed access for emergency vehicles.

The fire at Comfuel not only caused immediate danger to those in the immediate vicinity but also raised concerns about air quality due to the thick smoke billowing into the sky, visible even on weather radar.