European Corporates Still Vulnerable to FX Counterparty Risk, Reveals MillTechFX Report

A new report by MillTechFX has underscored the ongoing vulnerability of European corporates to FX counterparty risk, one year since the 2023 banking crisis.

The report, a copy of which was sent to BNN Breaking, noted that despite the lessons learned from the crisis, many European businesses remain heavily reliant on a limited number of FX counterparties, posing a significant threat to their short-term liquidity in the event of a banking partner failure.

Shift Towards Counterparty Diversification

Although the data revealed a concerning trend in counterparty reliance, there are indications of impending change within European corporates. A substantial 77% of surveyed businesses are exploring the possibility of adding more FX counterparties to their portfolios. This demonstrates a growing recognition of the importance of diversification in mitigating risks associated with FX transactions.

Hedging Prioritization Despite Rising Costs

Despite the challenges posed by increasing FX costs, European corporates continue to prioritize hedging as a risk management strategy. The report highlights that 67% of businesses are actively hedging their forecastable risk, underscoring the significance of hedging amid persisting uncertainties in the FX market. However, rising costs present a notable concern, with 59% of respondents reporting an increase in FX costs over the past year.

Automation Drive and ESG Considerations

European corporates are also increasingly embracing automation to streamline FX operations and improve efficiency. The report indicates that 78% of businesses are exploring automation options, reflecting a shift towards modernizing traditional FX processes. Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, with 92% of corporates taking ESG credentials into account when selecting FX counterparties.