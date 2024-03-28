European Central Bank Allows Greek Banks to Resume Dividend Payouts

The European Central Bank (ECB) has granted approval for Greek banks to resume dividend payouts, marking the first time in over a decade that shareholders will receive payouts from these financial institutions.

Advertisment

While the decision is not yet final, it signals a significant milestone for Greek banks as the country emerges from a prolonged post-crisis restructuring period.

Background: Post-Crisis Restructuring

Greek banks have not paid dividends since 2008, a year before the global financial crisis and the onset of Greece's debt crisis. Following the crisis, Greek lenders underwent extensive recapitalization efforts as part of the country's bailout programs. Now, with improved financial strength and reduced non-performing loans, Greek banks are poised to reinstate shareholder payouts.

Advertisment

Impact on Banks and Investors

The four major Greek banks - Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, Piraeus Bank SA, National Bank of Greece SA, and Alpha Bank SA - have already factored dividend payments into their plans for this year, pending final approvals. News of the potential dividend payouts has led to a boost in share prices for these banks and overall market sentiment on the Athens Stock Exchange.

ECB's Assessment and Future Outlook

While the ECB is supportive of dividend payouts, it continues to assess the capital levels of Greek banks, taking into account factors such as deferred tax credits and the potential impact of declining interest rates on earnings. The gradual normalization of the Greek economy and the country's regained investment grade status have contributed to the ECB's decision to permit dividend payouts at this time.