Euro-Area Inflation Slows, with ECB Likely to Cut Interest Rates in June

Euro-area inflation slowed more than anticipated in March, with consumer prices rising by an annual 2.4%, down from 2.6% in February.

Notably, a measure excluding volatile items like food and energy also eased to 2.9%, adding to indications that policymakers may opt for an interest-rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) in June.

Policy Implications and Market Response

The report underscores the likelihood of an interest-rate cut by the ECB, with President Christine Lagarde signaling a potential move in June. Most members of the Governing Council, including representatives from major eurozone economies like Germany, France, and Spain, are aligned with this timeline.

Economists and money markets similarly suggest a high probability of rate cuts this year, with traders pricing in three quarter-point reductions starting in June, and a chance of a fourth cut at around 60%.

Factors Influencing Inflation and Wage Growth

While external factors like shipping disruptions in the Middle East and the recent bridge collapse in Baltimore have not significantly impacted euro-area inflation, rising wages within the region pose a potential inflationary pressure.

Chief Economist Philip Lane emphasizes the importance of continued wage moderation for considering a reversal of past ECB rate hikes. Despite some moderation in a key compensation gauge, salaries in the eurozone continue to expand by over 4%, sustaining price pressures in services.

Regional Trends and Policy Outlook

Inflation trends across eurozone countries vary, complicating the ECB's decision-making process. While Spanish and Italian inflation saw upticks due to government policy changes, German and French readings showed easing inflation for a third consecutive month.

These divergent trends make it challenging to determine the optimal path following the ECB's initial rate cut. Policymakers emphasize that economic data will ultimately dictate future decisions, with Lagarde highlighting the ECB's readiness to respond to new information as it arises.