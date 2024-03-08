Ethiopia Reconsiders Recognition Plan for Somaliland Amid International Pressure

Ethiopia is contemplating a reversal of its decision to recognize Somaliland, a breakaway state of Somalia, following mounting international pressure and concerns over regional stability.

The initial agreement, inked in January between landlocked Ethiopia and Somaliland, sparked uproar among neighboring nations, particularly Somalia, which vowed to defend its territorial integrity. The accord offered Ethiopia access to the Gulf of Aden for 50 years in exchange for recognition of Somaliland's sovereignty.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Contemplates Adjustment Amid Diplomatic Talks

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, alongside Kenyan counterpart William Ruto, engaged in discussions last week in Nairobi, where the topic of the Somaliland agreement was broached. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Abiy expressed a willingness to reconsider the most contentious aspects of the deal to mend relations with Somalia. Reports suggest Ethiopia might retract its recognition of Somaliland, although no official statement has been released as of yet.

International Concerns Mount Over Potential Conflict and Al-Shabaab's Influence

The agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland has sparked concerns among neighboring countries and international stakeholders, fearing it could escalate existing tensions in the region. Both the United States and the United Nations have cautioned against the deal, citing its potential to exacerbate conflict and provide opportunities for militant groups like al-Shabaab to exploit the situation for recruitment. The US has urged Ethiopia to seek sea access negotiations with the federal authorities in Mogadishu rather than with Somaliland.

Somaliland Asserts Positive Step Despite Uncertainty

While Ethiopia mulls over its stance on the agreement, the Somaliland government remains optimistic about the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year. In a statement released on Tuesday, Somaliland officials emphasized the agreement's significance in fostering regional stability and prosperity. However, with Ethiopia's potential reconsideration looming, the future of the deal and its implications for the Horn of Africa remain uncertain.