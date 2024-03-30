Young Innovators Shine at Renewable Energy Innovation Challenge Demo Day

On March 28, the University of Nairobi hosted the Renewable Energy Innovation Challenge Demo Day, where twenty-four young innovators aged between 20-25 years showcased their sustainability ideas and projects. Among the diverse range of proposals, five standout ideas were selected for the final round: Seaweed, Kendrogen, Umeme Sense, Mobilab, and Suntrack.

The winners of the challenge, Khamis Muniru and Edwin Maingi, impressed the judges with their device called ‘Suntrack’, designed to monitor changes in energy demand. The device aims to empower consumers of renewable energy by providing real-time data on electricity usage, allowing for informed decision-making and efficient energy management.

Following closely behind was ‘Umeme Sense’ by Mercy Rono, Sheilah Otuko, and Sylvia Maina, which also focused on helping consumers track their electricity usage for analysis and optimization purposes. Both ideas address a crucial need in the renewable energy market, ensuring that consumers have the tools to effectively utilize their energy resources.

Another notable innovation was ‘Mobilab’, founded by Marybrenda Nyaboke and Soysline Wamoto, which aims to bridge the gap in practical science education by providing hands-on learning experiences through solar-powered buses. This initiative seeks to empower students in areas with limited digital infrastructure with access to practical knowledge and skills.

Guests at the event also voted for their favorite idea, ‘HyPro station’, highlighting the enthusiasm and support for innovative solutions in the renewable energy sector.

All the showcased innovations were the brainchild of university students who identified various gaps in transitioning to green energy across industrial, organizational, and domestic sectors. Each team presented a comprehensive profit-projection model and market research to demonstrate the feasibility and scalability of their ideas.

The winners, along with the crowd favorite, were awarded cash prizes ranging from Kshs. 10,000 to Kshs. 150,000, recognizing their dedication and ingenuity in addressing pressing socio-economic issues through innovative solutions.

Karen Chelang’at, Chief Innovation Officer at Jacob’s Ladder Africa, emphasized the importance of supporting young innovators and their potential to drive impactful change. Professor Mary Kinoti, Director of UoN Intellectual Property Management, reiterated the university's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration to address societal challenges and drive sustainable development in the country.