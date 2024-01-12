en English
Energy

West Bromwich to Welcome New Wave of Eco-friendly Homes

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
West Bromwich to Welcome New Wave of Eco-friendly Homes

A fresh proposition for the development of 14 three-bedroom, eco-friendly homes has been put forward at Clifton Lane, Stone Cross, West Bromwich. The plan, an enhancement of one given the green light four-and-a-half years ago, leverages the ‘Passivhaus’ principles to create homes that are exceptionally energy-efficient.

Passivhaus Principles in Practice

The innovative houses are designed with strategies such as additional insulation, air-tight materials, triple-glazed windows, mechanical ventilation, solar panels, and heat pumps. These features are oriented towards minimising energy consumption for heating and cooling, thereby aligning with the Passivhaus standards of energy efficiency.

Resilient, Precision Construction

Breaking away from traditional construction methods, these homes are predominantly built in factories using precision manufacturing techniques. This approach ensures improved certainty in product cost and delivery. It also offers added protection against adverse weather conditions during the construction phase, thereby reducing potential delays and cost overruns.

A Commitment to Carbon-neutrality

Going beyond energy efficiency, the project aims at reducing carbon footprints significantly. The buildings are constructed primarily from biogenic materials like responsibly sourced timber. This strategy ensures not just structural integrity and high performance but also a significant reduction in the environmental impact of the construction process.

The site earmarked for this development was previously home to Sandwell Council offices and a doctor’s surgery. However, the buildings were demolished in the early 2010s to pave the way for new development. The project has seen the recent construction of a new road onto the site from Clifton Lane, indicating that further development is imminent.

As we step into a future where sustainability is not just desired but essential, initiatives like these set the benchmark in residential construction. They exemplify how innovation and responsibility can go hand-in-hand to shape an energy-efficient, environmentally friendly future.

Energy
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

    © 2023 BNN
